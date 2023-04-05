John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of HPF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 6,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.