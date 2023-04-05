John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 6,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

