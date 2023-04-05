John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
