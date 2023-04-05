John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

