John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 7,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

