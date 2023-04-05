Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $109,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

NYSE:CMI traded down $5.18 on Wednesday, reaching $226.72. 142,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

