Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $228.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

