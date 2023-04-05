Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 341,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,383. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

