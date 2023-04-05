Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.87

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.87 and traded as high as $63.19. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 32,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 74.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 35.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.