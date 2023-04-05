Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Up 25%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 16.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

