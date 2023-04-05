Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 25%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

