JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

JZR Gold Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

JZR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.