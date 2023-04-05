Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
KYN stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
