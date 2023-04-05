Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

