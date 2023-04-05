Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) to Market Perform

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 529,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.