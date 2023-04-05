KeyCorp Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $172.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.