Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $447.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,088,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Stories

