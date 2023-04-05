Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $31.83. Kinetik shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 31,267 shares.

Specifically, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.