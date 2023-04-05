Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

