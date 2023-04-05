Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.31 million, a P/E ratio of -453.13 and a beta of 1.94. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

