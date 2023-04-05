LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTLGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

