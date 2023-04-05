LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Artelo Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.