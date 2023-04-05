Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
LCI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
