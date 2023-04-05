Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

