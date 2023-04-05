Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 6.1%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 9,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 48,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Legend Power Systems had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

