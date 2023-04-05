Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $272.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Shares of LII stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $239.76. 47,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,714. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.23. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $278.84.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

