LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.08. LG Display shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 44,125 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LG Display Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.