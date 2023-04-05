LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.08. LG Display shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 44,125 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

