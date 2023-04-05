Life Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.05. 202,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

