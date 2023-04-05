Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,543 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

