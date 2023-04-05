Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.03. 786,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,236. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $284.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

