Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,507 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $42,768,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3 %

PSEP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 38,115 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $612.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

