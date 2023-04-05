Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 435,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

