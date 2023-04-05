Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7.08 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after buying an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 2,975,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,594. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

