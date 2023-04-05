Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,733 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 175,770 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 1,920,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315,387. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

