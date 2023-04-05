Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) versus Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Critical Review

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lipocine and Protagonist Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $500,000.00 55.85 -$10.76 million ($0.14) -2.25 Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 41.58 -$127.39 million ($2.60) -8.29

Lipocine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipocine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lipocine and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,167.83%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Lipocine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -27.66% -25.81% Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -49.52% -42.86%

Risk & Volatility

Lipocine has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lipocine beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

