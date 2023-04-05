LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,825 shares of company stock valued at $34,743. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

