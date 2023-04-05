Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.19

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$127.19 and last traded at C$126.14, with a volume of 81605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on L. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. The stock has a market cap of C$40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Corporate insiders own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

