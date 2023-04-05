Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %
LMT stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.65. 378,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,423. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.21.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
