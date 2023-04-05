Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lookers Stock Performance

Shares of LOOK opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.57. Lookers has a one year low of GBX 59.70 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £335.63 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

