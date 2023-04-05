Loopring Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.07 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $478.05 million and $40.07 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

