Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Down 8%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 160,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 25,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.