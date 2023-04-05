Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Trading Up 28.6%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,873,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 140,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

