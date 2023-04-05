Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.68 and traded as high as C$10.97. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 91,805 shares.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$898.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Mclaughlin sold 9,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,616 shares in the company, valued at C$85,299.20. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

