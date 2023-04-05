Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1,294.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,311.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,272.80. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

