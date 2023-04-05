Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $162.32. 219,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,875. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

