Martin Brand Sells 9,541 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.41), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($938,932.99).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($96.73) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,383,389.08).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.37), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,029,754.60).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,852 ($97.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,557.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,575.41. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,893.86 ($110.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5,608.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,642.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

