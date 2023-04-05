Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 419,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

