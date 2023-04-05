Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $88.11 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

