Mattias Stetz Sells 21,127 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $674.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

