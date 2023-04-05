MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $13,035.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 2,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas M. Ross sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71.
MaxCyte Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of MaxCyte stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 689,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
