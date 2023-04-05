MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $13,035.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 2,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $13,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas M. Ross sold 100 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71.

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 689,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 763,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

