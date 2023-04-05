Mayo Clinic Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Exact Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 194,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,639. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

