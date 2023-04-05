Mayo Clinic Takes Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Evelo Biosciences comprises about 3.9% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.44% of Evelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 147,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

