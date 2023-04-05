MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

