MBA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $94.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

