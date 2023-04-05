MBA Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.